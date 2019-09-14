|
Judith "Judy" L. Casillo Askins, 77, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Erie, on June 19, 1942, a daughter of the late Paul J. and Mary L. Rusan Casillo.
Judy was a 1960 graduate of Villa Maria Academy and worked as an optician at Shawnee Optical for 20 years, before retiring in 2015. She was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and a former member of St. Peter Cathedral. Judy was a great mother, grandmother, and sister, and was known for always smiling. Family was most important to her. She enjoyed her card games with her girlfriends, bowling, bingo, and going to the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bernard L. Askins, Sr.; one son, Paul M. Askins, Sr.; and one brother, Paul Casillo.
Survivors include two sons, Bernard L. Askins, Jr. and his wife, Jeanne, of Port St. Lucy, Fla. and Kevin Askins, Sr. of Erie; one daughter, Jennifer Askins of Erie; five grandchildren; one brother, Robert Casillo and his wife, Mary Jo, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m., and are invited to services there on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 3505 Embassy Parkway, Suite 100, Akron, OH 44333.
