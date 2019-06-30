|
|
Judith L. Simmons Conners Renzi, age 82, of Erie, passed away at home, on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 4, 1936, daughter of the late Howard and Kathlyn Allen Simmons.
Judy worked several jobs in the Erie area throughout her lifetime, including Amway and Manager of the Lawrence Park Golf Club Dining Room.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Renzi; a daughter, Kim Gnacinski; and a son, James (Scott) Conners.
Judith is survived by her children, John (Jade) Conners, Lauree (Reed) Parkhurst, Kellee Renzi and Alyssa Renzi; and grandchildren, Isaac Conners, Matt and Brian Parkhurst, Jason Conners, and Maya Renzi. She is further survived by her brothers, Howie (Joan) Simmons, Mark "Skip" (Jan) Simmons; a sister, Darcy Loringer, with whom she lived and who cared for her; and nine great-grandchildren.
No calling hours will be observed. A celebration of life service will take place at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4701 Old French Road, Erie, PA 16509, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Great Lakes Home Healthcare, Kathy, Andrea, Christy, Reverend Randy and Nurse Practitioner Sherri Peterson. Special thanks also goes to Larry Smith of St. Mark's Church.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019