Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home, Inc.
3111 James Street
Syracuse, NY 13206
315-463-4320
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home, Inc.
3111 James Street
Syracuse, NY 13206
View Map
Judith Duffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith M. Duffner

Judith M. Duffner Obituary
June 18, 2019

Judith M. Duffner, 75, daughter of John and Arlene Williams, died on Tuesday, June 18th, after an eight-year battle with lung cancer.

She retired from Frost Insurance and was best known for her love for baking, music, and dancing.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, George J. Duffner; her son, Eric (Mzi) Donlin; daughter, Leanna (Charlie Emmel) Kirch; stepdaughter, Lisa Tyrrell; brothers, Phil and Will Williams; sisters, Connie Farabaugh, Nancy and Cindy Williams; grandchildren: Quinn and Gavin Donlin, Bradley Kirch, Lauren, Sean and Connie Tyrrell; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Brooklyn Kirch; in addition to several nieces and nephews.

Judith was predeceased by a granddaughter, Ashley Kirch.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 10:30 a.m. at the Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home, 3111 James Street, Syracuse.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 17 Technology Place, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.shepardsonfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 26, 2019
