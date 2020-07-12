Judith M. (Reiter) Rohan, age 77, originally of Erie, passed away on July 6, 2020. Born in Erie, on July 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Dorothy (Simmer) Reiter.
Judith is survived by her three sons Joel (Sara) Rohan of Atlanta, Ga., Kevin (Tish) Rohan of Wexford, Pa,, and Adam (Mary Ann) Rohan of Wexford, Pa. She is also survived by her sister Pamela Reiter of Allison Park, Pa., sister-in-law Kathy (Burt) Allison of Scottsdale, Ariz. and brothers-in-law Andy Shufran and Joe O'Neil of Erie. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Ethan, Benjamin, Emelia, AJ and Luke.
Nothing was more important to Judy than family, and she loved holiday gatherings at the O'Neils, Shufrans or Allisons with all of her beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dearest husband of 46 years John Rohan, brother Kenneth Reiter of St. Louis, and sister Patty Reiter of Erie, and sisters-in-law Ann Marie Shufran and Rose Marie O'Neil of Erie.
Judy will be missed by her dear friends from the old neighborhood Linda Baginski and Sandra Kindle, and all of her card club friends, especially her friend Mary Huff of Erie.
Judy loved taking care of family and worried for the world. She had a huge heart, loved to laugh until in tears and was always willing to help even though she had a knack for breaking things. She took great pride in managing the household, and worked when she needed to help make ends meet. The earth and her family lost a gentle soul, and heaven gained an angel.
A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sts. John and Paul Church, Sewickley, Pa. Arrangements are by Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Sewickley, Pa. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.