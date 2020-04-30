|
|
Judith Mae Collins, age 78, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 18, 1941, daughter to the late Leo G. and Julia (Kasic) Taylor Sr.
Judy graduated from South Park High School in 1960 before moving to Erie, where she had lived, worked and raised her family. She worked at both Sarah A. Reed Children's Center and St. Vincent's Hospital before retiring in 1996 as a Certified Nurse Assistant and Ward Clerk.
She is cherished by her surviving children William J. Collins III, Jeanne (Paul Ray) Kitcey, Michael (Elizabeth) Collins, Kathleen Mannion, Julie (Alvin) Whan, Teresa (Michael) Writesel, and Margaret (Matt) Culver. Judy is further survived by her brothers Joseph (Barbara) Taylor, aand James Taylor, and her sister Carol (Dick) Hassett, along with many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Additionally, beloved cats Cocoa, Anakin, Patrick and Feral Cheryl, her dog Lulu, and many visiting grandpuppies survive Judy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Julia Taylor, and four sisters Thomasine Johnson, Virginia Rosenow, Gloria Kirker, Louise Shaw and sister-in-law Diane Taylor.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506. Due to the current circumstances, services are private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Michael Collins in care of Burton Westlake Funeral Home.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 30, 2020