Judith Melzer Chamberlain Bush, age 84, was sadly stolen from us on April 17, 2020 from the COVID-19 virus.
Judy was so full of adventure, loved to play cards & quick to laugh. She will be remembered as a strong & compassionate woman, eager to jump in & help anyone with any project.
Judy was born & raised in Erie, Pa., the daughter of John & Luella Melzer, sister to Theodor Melzer.
She was a 1953 graduate of Academy High School and still attended her class reunions. She moved to Ohio with husband John Chamberlain where they operated a successful Day Care business for 40 yrs., they also owned Sunny Side Restaurant in Findley Lake, N.Y., where people lined up for her Amazing Homemade Ice Cream.
Judy taught skiing at Peak-n-Peek for over 20 years. She resided in Corry, Pa., with her husband Bob Bush for over 15 years where they loved training & raising black labs
and was very active with the Presque Retrievers Club. Her youngest daughter Julie lost her battle with Cancer January, 2019; she is survived by daughters Judyann Klco (David) Janice Mercurio, Jackie Wayda (Ron), grandchildren, Stephanie, Chris (Sandra) Todd, & Nick Wayda, Jackie Mercurio (Josh Skyler) & Jamie Mercurio; great-grandchildren, Logan, Nolan, Malorie, Raegen, Miles & Xaven.
Judy was well loved and had a lot more life to live, she will be terribly missed.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2020