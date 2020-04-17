|
Judith R. (Cerio) Hart, age 79, of Millcreek, passed away at LECOM Senior Living, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Erie, on February 9, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Zastawa) Cerio.
Judith was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a caretaker of family and friends. Inside and outside of the home she worked to make the world a more sparkling clean and organized place. She was a salesclerk early on in her twenties at the Boston Store and later in life at a women's apparel store. She was a devoted Catholic and an active member of St. George Church,as well as, a long-time member of the Rosary Society. She loved to go to Jazzercize, watching birds, especially hummingbirds, going out to breakfast with friends and watching Days of Our Lives (for over 57 years). When she did travel to visit family or friends, she enjoyed herself immensely.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth P. Hart; and a sister, Michaela Cerio.
She is survived by three children, Halley Hart, husband Joseph Beck, of Washington state, Robin Miller, husband Allen and Gerald Hart, wife Lori, both of Erie; as well as her "adopted" daughter, Nidia Ortega of Philadelphia; three sisters, Carol McGranor and Joyce Andrzejewski, husband Dave, both of Erie, and Hope Larios, husband Don, of California; four grandchildren, Allie and Savannah Downes, Liliana Hart-Beck, and Katie Hart; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Downes; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, viewing and services will be private, for the immediate family only. Private burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. A family gathering will take place later this summer.
Memorials are suggested to St. George Church, 5145 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 17, 2020