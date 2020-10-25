Judith Schell Ferrare Bodnar, 80, passed away on October 16, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on April 10, 1940, to William Schell and Geraldine McCormick Schell.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold S. Bodnar, son Christopher Ferrare, grandson Daniel Galvin, granddaughter Kayla Ferrare, Marge Schell, and brothers-in-law Ed Kuhar and Tom Rinke.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons Mark Ferrare (Chris), Patrick Ferrare (Mary), Andrew Ferrare, Frank Ferrare Jr. (Phyllis), and Matthew Ferrare (Susan), daughters Denise Galvin and Kelly Bodnar (Chris), as well as her sisters Shirley Colonna (Tony), Mary Kuhar Rinke and Elizabeth Deluca (Donald), 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing was held in China Grove, N.C.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.