Judith Schell Ferrare Bodnar
Judith Schell Ferrare Bodnar, 80, passed away on October 16, 2020.

She was born in Erie, on April 10, 1940, to William Schell and Geraldine McCormick Schell.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold S. Bodnar, son Christopher Ferrare, grandson Daniel Galvin, granddaughter Kayla Ferrare, Marge Schell, and brothers-in-law Ed Kuhar and Tom Rinke.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons Mark Ferrare (Chris), Patrick Ferrare (Mary), Andrew Ferrare, Frank Ferrare Jr. (Phyllis), and Matthew Ferrare (Susan), daughters Denise Galvin and Kelly Bodnar (Chris), as well as her sisters Shirley Colonna (Tony), Mary Kuhar Rinke and Elizabeth Deluca (Donald), 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing was held in China Grove, N.C.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
OCT
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
I will keep the family and friends of Judy in my thoughts and prayers. She was a blessing to all the knew her. One thing that everyone knew was how much she loved her family. I am blessed to have known and worked with Judy at the brick yard.
Wyndi Trexler
Coworker
October 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to those who loved Judy. I know your pain as I lost my sister recently; it’s a very big loss.
Try to feel her peace as it does help.
Jacque and Bill Askins
Family
October 19, 2020
Pat FERRARE
Mother
October 18, 2020
We all loved Judi at Isenhour Brick. She always smiled and laughed. I will miss her. She was so easy to get along with.
RIP, Judi Bodnar.
Virginia Torrence
October 18, 2020
October 18, 2020
To Judy's family: Please accept our sincere sympathy. Remembering all the times of your life with her, will bring you peace. Thinking of all of you. Bob and Phyllis Herbstritt
October 18, 2020
So very sorry for the passing of Miss Judi. I loved her very much and enjoyed working closely with her for several years at Jockey. I will miss her. Sending prayers to all of her family. May she RIP.
Pat Erdman
Friend
October 18, 2020
Kelly, Prayers for you and your family.
John 14:1-3
Pastor Joey Spry
Friend
