The eldest daughter of Eleanor Rose Stuck and Elmer Gnagi, Judy graduated as salutatorian from General McLane High School and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Edinboro University. The Erie Brewing Company, aka Koehler's, provided her with her first full- time job. She found her professional niche working as a fundraiser at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif., Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., Penn State Erie - The Behrend College, and United Way of Erie County. Judy served as president of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and also for the Erie Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
A real people person, Judy cherished the friends she made and kept wherever life took her. She was a mentor and role model, confidante and positive force to many. She thoroughly enjoyed racquetball, bicycling, movies, theater, art, gardening, reading, traveling, dining, board games, and cards. Her much loved grandchildren shared her competitive spirit, love of nature and sense of adventure.
ln addition to her mother, survivors include her sisters Joyce Adams and Linda Gebhardt; son Christopher Brozell; daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Michael Zaycosky; grandchildren Joshua, Daniel, and Benjamin Porter and John and Sarah Zaycosky, Aunt Doris Wells, four nephews, niece, several cousins and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her greatest generation father Elmer Gnagi and her beloved husband Floyd Lawrence.
Cremation was handled by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. A celebration of life will be held at the Lawrence Lodge at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: AAUW Erie Branch, P. O. Box 9264, Erie, PA 16505; United Way of Erie County Endowment Fund, 420 West 6th St., Erie, PA, 16507; Asbury Woods Nature Center, 4105 Asbury Rd., Erie, PA 16506; ACLU, 125 Broad St.,18th Floor, NY, NY 10275 or to the charity of your choice
