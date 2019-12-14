|
Judy Bukowski, of The Villages, passed away on November 29, 2019.
Judy was raised in Franklin, Pa. She was the daughter of Max and Adeline McFarland. She obtained her RN and Bachelor of Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh. Judy spent most of her adult life in California, where she worked in nursing and hospital administration. During her time in California, she was married to Dennis Dunham and had two children Chris and Chad. Following the death of her husband, she moved to Erie, Pa. While in Erie she worked in real estate for Howard Hanna. Judy married Ed Bukowski in 2005 and they moved to The Villages. Judy was devoted to neighborhood softball. She loved the players and did all the administrative work for the league. She was very ill but continued this work until she was admitted to the hospital. A devoted wife and mother, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 14, 2019