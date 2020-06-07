Judy Kay Burton Yates
1938 - 2020
Judy Kay Burton Yates, age 81, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Bickford Presque Isle Bay.

She was born August 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Learon A. and Josephine Crocker Burton.

In addition to her parents, her husband of 40 years, Jeffrey William Yates; and a son, Martin Emerson Yates preceded her in death.

Survivors include three sons: David Emmet Yates and his wife Tammy, John Edward Yates and his wife Rhonda, and Robert Jeffrey Yates, all of Erie; two daughters: Kimberly Ann Yates Pikul and her husband Shawn of University Place, Wash., and Michelle Cathleen Yates McGee and her husband Rob, of Erie; and six grandchildren: Briana Sandman of Freedom, Pa., Dakota Virga of Erie, Emily and Jeffrey "J.T." Pikul of University Place, Wash. and Robert Jeffrey "RJ" and Martina McGee of Erie. Many dear friends, including members of the Wacky Winers and the Cheetah Chicks, also survive her.

Judy graduated from Coral Gables High School in Florida. She was a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church and Koinonia of Erie County

She was an avid golfer and member of the Kahkwa Club for many years.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506. Private visitation will be on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. CDC guidelines will be followed. A memorial service will be announced at a later time due to COVID 19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite #15, Erie, PA 16505, or to a charity of one's choice.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
