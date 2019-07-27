|
Judy L. Schoening, 58, of 480 Randolph St., Meadville, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Judy was born in Meadville on January 14, 1961, a daughter of the late James and Lois (Bowman) Shade.
On November 23, 2006 Judy married Corey A. Schoening; he survives.
She was a member of St. Hippolyte Roman Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and was involved with the Cursillo Movement.
Judy was employed by Meadville Medical Center where she began her career 38 years ago in the food service department at the former City Hospital and worked her way up to Purchasing Manager. She attended schools in Meadville and Conneaut Lake. Judy enjoyed doing needle point, coloring and playing games on her iPad. She loved the beauty of butterflies, all types of flowers and plants. In her quiet time, she enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King novels. She will be sadly missed.
In addition to her husband, Corey of twelve years, Judy is survived by a son Brandon M. Hedrick of Meadville, three brothers Michael Shade (Chris) of Guymon, Okla., Keith Shade of Ft. Myers, Fla., Brian Shade of Espyville and three nephews, Brian Shade, Kyle Shade and Corey Shade.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut Street, Meadville, where a Scripture Service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Hippolyte Roman Catholic Church, 25997 Route 27, Guys Mills, with Fr. Daniel Prez, Pastor, officiating.
Judy will be laid to rest in St. Hippolyte Cemetery, Guys Mills.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, PA 16335. Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.
