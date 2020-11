Julia A. Hinkler, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square.She was born in Erie on August 13, 1947, daughter of the late William W. and Marian K. Hopkins Bronson.Julia loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking for them and anyone who came through her door. She was a great mom and grandma and took care of anyone who needed help.Julia is survived by four daughters, Sherry Lynn Boyer (Gilbert), Bonnie M. Hinkler (Jeffrey P. Hammer), Michele Lee Bennett and Lisa Hinkler; one brother, William Bronson; nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth J. Hinkler.Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits