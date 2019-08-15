Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1101 South Hill Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Ann Thompson Reynolds


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Ann Thompson Reynolds Obituary
Julia Ann Thompson Reynolds, age 79, of Millcreek Township, passed away after a brief illness, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.

She was born on April 17, 1940, in Ripley, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harold and Florence Gordon Thompson.

She blessed many people with her skills as a seamstress and owned her own seamstress shop. She also enjoyed knitting and her Dachshund. Julia's faith was strong, and she enjoyed all the services at her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a member of the West Ridge Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister Elaine.

She is survived by two sons Jeffrey A. Reynolds (Jeri) of New Brighton, Pa. and Daniel W. Reynolds (Lora E.) of Trafford, Pa., two grandchildren Elizabeth Ann Reynolds and Virginia Hope Reynolds, and two sisters Marjorie Thompson and Yvonne Peck.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. and are invited to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 South Hill Rd., Erie, PA 16509, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the Funeral Service. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Ridge Fire Dept., 3142 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now