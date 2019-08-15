|
Julia Ann Thompson Reynolds, age 79, of Millcreek Township, passed away after a brief illness, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.
She was born on April 17, 1940, in Ripley, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harold and Florence Gordon Thompson.
She blessed many people with her skills as a seamstress and owned her own seamstress shop. She also enjoyed knitting and her Dachshund. Julia's faith was strong, and she enjoyed all the services at her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a member of the West Ridge Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister Elaine.
She is survived by two sons Jeffrey A. Reynolds (Jeri) of New Brighton, Pa. and Daniel W. Reynolds (Lora E.) of Trafford, Pa., two grandchildren Elizabeth Ann Reynolds and Virginia Hope Reynolds, and two sisters Marjorie Thompson and Yvonne Peck.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. and are invited to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 South Hill Rd., Erie, PA 16509, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the Funeral Service. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Ridge Fire Dept., 3142 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019