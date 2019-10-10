|
|
Julia "Julie" C. Bleil, age 70, of Erie passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on January 1, 1949, a daughter of the late William G. Wickham, Sr. and Alice (Cook) Wickham.
Julie graduated from St. Vincent School of Nursing and was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She was a registered nurse supervisor for 38 years at Pleasant Ridge Manor until her retirement in 2011.
She was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. Julie loved her grandkids and enjoyed travelling and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert H. Bleil in 1989 and her stepmothers Kathryn Straka Wickham and Wilma Steadman Wickham.
Julie is survived by her children Jeffrey Bleil of Erie, Karin Bleil of Erie and Mary Kay Carey, husband Jon of Howard, Ohio, grandchildren Robert, Skylar, Samantha and Alexander, her beloved dog Vic, and siblings Joel Wickham, wife Peggy of North Carolina, Alice Tillotson, husband Bill of Long Island, N.Y., William Wickham, Jr., wife Stephanie of Florida and Mary Hauser, husband Bob of Erie. She is also survived by a stepbrother Philip Vender, wife Harriet of Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A luncheon and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 12th at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1002 Powell Avenue, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. A private burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019