Julia (Pekelnicky) Drakes Gorniak of North East, Pa., went on to be with our Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020. Julia passed at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa. She resided in North East, Pa., most of her life.
She was born at home in Ivarea, Erie County, Pennsylvania on May 20, 1931 to John Gabriel Pekelnicky and Julia Stecz Pekelnicky. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Michael E. Gorniak; brothers Joseph A. Pekelnicky, Stanley A. Gorniak, John M. Pekelnicky (all of whom went into the Armed Forces during WWII), sister Virginia A. (MaryAnne) Reed; grandson James M Schwartz III, nephew Stanley Pekelnicky, niece Anne Pekelnicky Sayers.
She is survived by five sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and five children, ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
Julia attended the local one room schoolhouse at Ivarea Corners and Albion High School. She was married to William E. Drakes from 1949 to 1975, moving five children several times before finally settling in North East, Pa., in 1958.
In 1958, she was employed at Ollies Gas Station (NE) as bookkeeper. From 1959 to 1960 she worked at Colt Station gas station, Greenfield Township, Pa. In 1960, the family move to Findley Lake Rd, where they lived for many years. Julia worked at the White Diner, Larry's Truck Stop and Sunshine Packing. Over the years, Julia served as a notary public. She also worked at Loblaws, H&R Block, Coyne Laundry, Regal Trucking, Inland Container, Worster's Trucking, Bennet Motors, Quality Motors, and Knobloch's Motors.
She married Michael Gorniak in July 1984. Julia did notary public and bookkeeping at Mike's Auto garage. Julia was elected to the North East Township Supervisor in 1994, retiring in 2005.
Over the years, Julia came to sit as a Board Member at Mercyhurst College, North East Campus, sat on the local Chamber of Commerce, North East Water Board, highly involved with the East Erie County Emergency 911 Call Center (Harbor Creek, Pa.) and organized the PennDot road tour many years.
Above and beyond the places of employment and places where she lived, Julia collected friends and interests along the way. She always talked of reaching out to and being contacted by friends, church friends and fellow club members from years ago. Julia had a love of singing (church choir, Choral Club) and flowers (Garden Club). She volunteered her time and resources for many years to fill the potted planters along the streets of North East. She was a early member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church on Division Street, then aligning with the Church of God on Main Street, then spent many years with Praise Cathedral Church of God which is now on Rte 89, in North East, Pa. Julia was an ardent supporter of young people, including her own children, friends of children who became part of the family, step-children, grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. Julia was always focused on doing what was right and what was good. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East, on Monday from 2:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. at the back yard of the funeral home will full COVID-19 safety measures being observed and are invited to a funeral service on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., at the Praise Cathedral Church of God in North East. Officiating the service is Rev. Michael Grove. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery.
Memorials my be made to Praise Cathedral Church of God, 5335 Route 89 North East, PA 16428 or the North East Fire Department, PO Box 89, North East, PA 16428.
