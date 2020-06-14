Julia "Judy" Frances Power Campbell, age 84, of Erie, Pa. passed away on June 11, 2020 at 3:17 p.m. Born on December 14, 1935 in Oil City, she was the youngest of seven to the late Maurice Anthony Power and Margaret Helen (Donaghey) Power.
Judy was a 1953 graduate of Strong Vincent High School and attended Villa Maria College, earning a degree in business education. She loved to sing. She was a meso soprano in high school and college, and sang in every church she attended. Her good friend and former music teacher Isabelle Phasey conducted a lady's choir called the Enjoyables. As a member of that choir, Judy and the other ladies would practice and put on several concerts a year for friends and family. Her passion for singing continued into her 70's. Now there is a "new" voice that can be heard singing in the heavenly choir!
Judy loved a puzzle, a game of pinochle, a giant bowl of popcorn, watching professional basketball, sunny days aboard the Lady Jane or Celtic C's with her "Captain Jim" and late nights gabbing with friends and family. The memories she created for and shared with those who loved her will be cherished forever.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by siblings Mary Helen Brumbach, Clare Marie Aho, Maurice Anthony Power Jr., Maureen Alice Haak, Margaret Ann Fogle and Jeanne Patricia Stafford.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James Daniel Campbell Jr. of Erie, Pa., and her six children, Denise Marie Campbell of Highmore, South Dakota, James Daniel Campbell III and wife Pamela of Edinboro, Pa., Jeanne Patricia Campbell of Chevak, Alaska, Susan Eileen Campbell of Cleveland, Ohio, Joseph Edward Campbell and wife Wendy of Lake City, Pa., and John Anthony Campbell and wife Sheri of Erie, Pa.
Judy's iconic spunk, wit and sass (poor planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on mine) will never be forgotten and has been appropriately passed down in her ten grandchildren; Keith and wife Adrienne Walters, Janelle and wife Teresa Wicks, Ani Trawles, Michael and John Knockel, Danielle, Bryan, Gabriel, Samuel and Joshua Campbell, along with two great-grandchildren Maya and Myles Walters. This is all in addition to the legendary mothering she provided to the entire neighborhood over the years, well into the adulthood of many.
Memorials can be made to St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2801 West 6th St. Erie, PA 16505.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St. Erie, PA 16506. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.