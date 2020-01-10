|
|
Julia (Mineweaser) Yohe, age 80, of North East, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her residence. Almost being a "New Year's Baby" by eleven minutes, she was born on December 31, 1939, in Brookville, Pa., the daughter of the late George and Rachel (Dodson) Mineweaser.
Julie graduated Brookville High School and was formerly employed by McMillin's Pie Factory. She also, along with her husband Jack, owned and operated The White Diner located in North East during the early 1980s. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church and the North East American Legion Post 105. Julie opened her home and heart to many individuals throughout the years, and was a well known baby-sitter "grandma figure" in the North East community. She was always there to offer kind words of encouragement, a warm meal, and a heartfelt hug; Julia can never be replaced. Another angel has been called to Heaven, letting Julia know her work was done!
She is reunited with her loving husband, Jack A. Yohe (July 29, 2011); a sister, Alice Mineweaser; and a brother, David Mineweaser.
Julia is survived by her sons, Jack Yohe Jr. (Maria) of Finleyville, Pa., Tom Yohe of Indiana, Tim Yohe (Barbara) of Waterford, and Don Yohe (Pam) of North East; siblings, whom she helped raise, Albert Mineweaser (Linda) of North East, Bill Mineweasr (Joyce) of Brookville, Lenny Mineweaser of Dubois, and Delores Clinger of Brookville; also eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Father Thomas Brooks. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Gregory Church, 136 West Main Street, North East.
