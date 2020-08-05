Julian M. Garlington (Altadonna), age 19, of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away at his mother's residence, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa., on October 6, 2000, a son of Sonya M. Garlington and Thomas J. Altadonna.
Julian attended Central Dauphin High School in Dauphin County, Pa. and worked at Platinum Fitness in Harrisburg. Julian was very talented at sports, especially basketball. He enjoyed acting and improvisation, hip hop music and watching basketball and football. Julian was also an animal lover and was particularly fond of dogs.
Julian was preceded in death by his paternal uncle Michael Altadonna, and maternal grandfather Sylvester Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, Julian is survived by his brother Jeremiah Altadonna of Harrisburg, Pa., grandmothers Cheryl Garlington of Erie, Pa., Constance Buto (Thomas) of Greenville, S.C., grandfather Thomas Altadonna (Debby) of Vero Beach, Fla., aunts Daphne Garlington of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Karla Sweigart (Eric) of Greenville, S.C. and stepmother Tameka Altadonna of Harrisburg, Pa. He is also survived by many cousins.
Friends may call at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th St., Erie, PA 16504, on Thursday, August 6th from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Lamont A. Higginbottom as celebrant. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St. Erie, PA 16506.
CDC guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing, temperature checks and capacity limits of 60 people. The service can be viewed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematoryInc
.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.