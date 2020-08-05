God Bless young man. To your family, I send my condolences. To Julian, it was an honor to have met a young soul with much fire. I heard that ya kept the haircut style I have you. Although you're now gone, physically. I will always remember your smile, that haircut, the face after the haircut (light skinned, pretty boy ) look, and when I laid you out diving for the football, and yet you still held on to it...lol, sweet catch! Not for nothing, that earring with tnr hanging cross, just seemed to fit ya. I'll miss ya young man, but I shall never forget you or that ”pretty boy”, face. I Love ya young man.

Arsoun King

Friend