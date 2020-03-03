|
|
Juliann M. Bernritter Russ, 87, formerly of Walnut Street, died on Friday, February 28, 2020, at her son's home in Erie following an extended illness. She was born on June 4, 1932, in St. Mary's, Kan., daughter of the late Harrison and Hazel Glover Bernritter.
A graduate of Strong Vincent High School, she was an LPN at St. Vincent's Hospital for 36 years retiring in 1996. Mrs. Russ previously worked for St. Mary's Home. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and former member of Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary. She belonged to the YMCA and was active in their Silver Sneakers program. Mrs. Russ enjoyed traveling, going to the movies, crocheting and riding her bike.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Louis V. Russ in 1991, son Michael D. Rose, granddaughter, Julie Ann Flagg and sister, Laura Vaughn.
Survivors include two sons, Dale Rose and wife Lynn of Reidsville, N.C., and Paul Russ and wife Diana of Erie; daughter, Pamela C. Dacus and husband Jeffrey of Erie; five grandchildren, James and Matthew Russ of Erie, Jacilyn Guisti of N.C., Shannon and Shawn Rose; three great-grandchildren, Patyence Acosta, Everett Carbajal and Tyler Guisti; and a niece, Evelyn McKean.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at the convenience of the family followed by interment in Erie Cemetery along with the cremains of her son Michael D. Rose, who died June 24, 2007. The Rev. Erik Young of St. John's Lutheran Church will officiate.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's own choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street.
View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 3, 2020