Julie Anna Maria Williamson fell asleep Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born October 29, 1984, the daughter of Julie and the late Richard Williamson.
She graduated from Northwestern High School after a long recovery from a disabling accident at age 16. Julie's love of elephants could only be surpassed by her enjoyment of bowling with her many friends at West Way Lanes in Girard or using her gift of making new friends anywhere and everywhere she went!
Julie will be very much missed by her family including, her mother Julie, grandmother Barbara Robbins, daughter Makaela, son Ivan Rogers, and fiancé Matt Rogers. Julie also leaves behind brothers James (Melissa) and Rick, sisters Tresa Maloney, Pamela (Doug) Jenson, Valarie Baksik, Kristina (Tom) Peyton and Tammy, grandson Zayvion Williamson-Jimenz and her future in-laws Ron and Chris Rogers, as well as many nieces and nephews and so many, many friends.
She was greeted by those who preceded her, father Richard Williamson, grandpa Marty Robbins, sister Robin Robbins and brother Jason Williamson.
In true Julie fashion, do not shed tears! Raise your glass and toast all the crazy memories! A gathering will be held at the McLane Church, 12511 Edinboro Road, Edinboro, PA 16412, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please send cards and condolences to her mother Julie Williamson, c/o Jim Williamson, 9874 Franklin Center Rd., Cranesville, PA 16410, or https://gf.me/u/y27r64
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard. To send online condolences or give to Julie's memorial fund go to edderfuneralhome.com
