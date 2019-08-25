|
Julie Elizabeth Jarvi, age 57, of Fairview, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born in Erie on November 14, 1961, the daughter of Dolores Olesky Buell and the late Guy I. Buell.
Julie was a 1979 graduate of Fairview High School and later graduated from Tri-State Institute in Office Management.
She worked as a secretary at various companies like CASA and Whipple Allen Construction. She was a bookkeeper for various radio stations which led her to meet many music celebrities. Her most recent work was at Ameriprise Financial as an office manager for 11 years.
Julie also enjoyed the outdoors, music and traveling. She loved entertaining friends and family at her pool. Even though Julie's life was short, she packed a lot into those 57 years of life. Her biggest joy and the love of her life was her son Ben.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son Benjamin Jarvi; her mother Dolores; a brother Christopher Donoghue and his wife Carol; her long-time boyfriend Edward Wierzchowski; an aunt Irene Edwards; various cousins and former husband Matthew Jarvi.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard, on Saturday, August 31st from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Charles Cammarata officiating. Burial at Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
