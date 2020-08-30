Julie M. (Kwitowski) Junkin, age 78, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Julie graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1958. Following high school she began working for the telephone company as a long distance phone operator. After a few years of work Julie became a mother and a wife, serving as a homemaker for many years. After her children grew older she worked at Pleasant Ridge Manor in specialty dietary needs. Following her time there she worked at Eat N' Park as a buffet attendant for many years enjoying herself. Julie loved to go shopping as well as playing slot machines at casinos. She enjoyed traveling, taking numerous cruises. Julie loved her grandchildren and her pet dogs: Dora, a miniature schnauzer and Bennie, a Pomeranian.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, Michael Kwitowski.
Julie will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her mother, Angeline "Ange" Duska, an aunt, Carmelo Hayes, whom she loved to the moon and back, a daughter, Kimberly Kaufmann (Richard), son, Anthony "Tony" Mazzagotti (Vanessa), grandchildren, Megan Kaufmann, Morgan Kaufmann, Bryce Kaufmann, and John Hughes, and a great-granddaughter, Madeline "Maddi" Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Julie Junkin Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. E., Girard, PA 16417.
