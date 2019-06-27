|
Julie Rekitt, age 79, passed away the morning of June 25, 2019, after a wonderful evening filled with family. She had been struggling with advanced COPD on Hospice at her daughter's home in recent months.
Julie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Albert S. Rekitt; daughter, Traci Mead (Chris); son, Steven Kunselman (Pam McNally); grandchildren, Brianne Lockwood, Carly Lockwood, Gillian Kunselman and Andrew Kunselman; and best friend, Kay Brown.
She was born in Erie and lived in an apartment around 4th and State Streets. She attended Saint Patrick Church as a girl and was a lifelong practicing Catholic. Deacon Bob and the good folks at Saint George Church kept her spirits high these past months.
Julie was deeply concerned about all human beings, especially her family, but also others she barely knew. She gave to a fault and reacted physically to the terrible news of the day. Nothing was more important than family. In 1994, she received a 5-gallon blood donor award, which may have saved 120 lives and took 6.5 years to achieve.
She said she hated to cook but treated it like a hobby. Maybe that's why she loved to eat out. She was a living family bible, remembering everyone's name, face and place within her and Albert's families. When in doubt at family reunions, you asked Julie first. She was always more interested in us than herself.
Erie's past was a passion she shared through allegory. She was always asking folks if they remembered this or that and was stoked when they did. Julie was rarely without an opinion on most every subject. She was a quick wit, a realist and unafraid of indelicate jokes. Travel was always on her mind. If she wasn't watching it or thinking about it, she travelled vicariously with her family. Disney was a favorite destination.
Julie attended Saint Patrick's grade school and graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She retired from Erie Insurance as a Medical Claims Adjuster. She volunteered at Saint Vincent Hospital until COPD made it difficult.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 27, 2019