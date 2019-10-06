|
|
Julie R. (Johnson) Geraci, 61, of North East, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was born on March 23, 1958, in Riverside, Calif., a daughter of the late Raymond and Carolyn Warner Johnson.
Julie had a passion for writing and creating books and poems. She was an animal lover and especially loved the beauty of horses. Julie had a great fondness for Native American heritage, music, and poetry. Her favorite quote was by Chief Joseph; "From where the sun now stands - I will fight no more."
She had many hobbies, like interior design, listening to music, favorite shows, dancing and puzzle books. Julie was a strong believer in her faith and believed heavily in God.
Julie's deepest love of all was her entire family. So many stories had been told about growing up; especially ones about her grandma, mother, best friend/little sister Jan and her children. She was most proud of her three daughters; Jen, Rachel, and Emily. Julie thrived on her 12 grandchildren, who she absolutely loved and adored. Her kind, loving soul, huge heart and beautiful smile was one of a kind and touched every person she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Joseph Geraci, in 2008, three grandchildren; M, B, and Sophia; also several aunts and uncles.
Julie is survived by her three daughters; Jennifer Wright (Jason) of Bethel Park, Pa., Rachel Johnson (Ed) of Conneaut, Ohio and Emily Johnson-Keller (Fernando) of North East; a sister, Janice Miller of Tubac, Ariz., three step-children; Chris, Steph and Brit, nine grandchildren; Blake, Evelyn, Ali, Koda, Eddie, Makaila, Emma, Millie and Bella and two nieces, Krissy and Katy.
A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined in the spring of 2020. Interment will be in Hiland Presbyterian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019