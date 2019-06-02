|
Juliet Ann DiFilippo, 62, of Erie, passed away quietly on Thursday, May 2, 2019, after complications from Lymphoma.
She was born September 18, 1956, a daughter of the late Romeo and Jean Canfield DiFilippo.
Juliet previously worked at Frost Greenhouses and Blair Call Center. Julie loved taking her kids on nature hikes and attending concerts. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Tony and a brother-in-law, Tom Omniewski.
She is survived by her son, Jesse (Angie), and two daughters, Roxanne and Lydia, and four beautiful grandchildren. Julie's sisters are Tina, Lori, Lois, Donita and Susie. Her brothers are Paul, Eric, Chris, Dan and Dean.
At Julie's request, no calling hours were observed. Memorials may be made to the family, and they would like to extend special thanks to the Friends for their love and support.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019