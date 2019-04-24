Home

Julius J. "Sonny" Nagy Jr., 82 of Millcreek Township, passed away at his home on Friday April 19, 2019. He was born in Erie on April 16, 1937, a son of the late Julius M. Nagy Sr. and Mary Yonko – Nagy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and his daughter Christine Nagy.

Sonny retired from G.T.E. where he was an installer. He loved golfing and traveling.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia M. Klemushin Nagy; three daughters, Julianne (Tim) McLaughlin, Mary Nagy and Elaina (Randy) Hewitt; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one sister Rose Larson.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019
