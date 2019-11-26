Home

Julius Shreve Obituary
Julius George Shreve, LCDR.RET.USN, of Franklin, N.C., died on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

He was born on January 3, 1933, in Erie, Pa., to the late Vivian and Irene (Doerrler) Shreve.

George enlisted in the United States Navy, where his career took him to duty stations in Norfolk, Va., Bermuda, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Key West, Fla., West Milton, N.Y. and Washington, D.C.

He retired from his naval career in 1979 and moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., where he was employed by Barnett Bank. He and his wife Gerda made Franklin, N.C. their home in 2006.

He was a longtime member of both the Franklin Amateur Radio Club and the Englewood, Fla. Amateur Radio Club and used the call sign, KA4JKY. George and Gerda enjoyed many RV adventures across the United States, as well as locally with their RV friends.

As a member of the First Alliance Church of Franklin, N.C., he served as a greeter along with his wife, Gerda.

He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Gerda L. Koffler Shreve of Franklin, N.C.; his children, Deborah Indseth and husband Kris of Shinnston, W.Va.; George Steven Shreve of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Julie Stevens and husband, Glenn of Defiance, Ohio; and two grandsons, Justin Stryker of Manassas, Va. and Matthew Levell of Port Charlotte, Fla.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2019
