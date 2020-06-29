Julius "Mark" Yacobozzi, 73, passed away from an extended illness with cancer, on June 26, 2020, at home, with his loving wife and son by his side. Mark was born on December 24, 1946, in Erie, Pa., to the late Michael and Dorothy (Jagodzinski) Yacobozzi.
Mark was also preceded in death by his stepmother Marilyn (Clymer) Yacobozzi.
Mark was a graduate of Academy High School and he served in the U.S. Navy and later in the Naval Reserves. He was self employed, spending most of his career in real estate. He enjoyed working with his hands, learning new things (especially historical facts), and being with his family. Mark will be remembered by many as an extremely generous man who was always willing to help someone out. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his wife Cornelia "Cookie" Yacobozzi, daughter Tara Becker of Lancaster, Pa. and son Randy Yacobozzi and his wife Ashley of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by a stepbrother Eddie Yacobozzi and his wife Dena, a stepsister Dianne Dabrowski, four grandchildren Zachary, Ava, Gino and Vincent, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Family members are invited to call on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of a service at 4 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Burial will be private. Social distancing and face masks are required. Condolences may be sent to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Dr., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 29, 2020.