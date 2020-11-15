June E. (Franklin) Laird, 72, loving mother, grandmother and caring soul, departed this world on November 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side.
She was born on June 29, 1948, in Columbia, S.C. and was the only daughter of Wilmer I. Franklin and Eula (Fitzgerald) Franklin.
The family relocated to Cleveland where June excelled in her education. She graduated from West Tech High School at the top of her class, exceeding in her love of literature, writing and the study of foreign languages. Shortly after graduation, she landed a prestigious position at the Jones Laughlin Law Firm. She married the father of her children, Robert R. Wellman (Cleveland, Ohio) and eventually moved to Erie. She held several positions as an executive secretary in the Erie area including WQLN, Mercyhurst University, Smith Meter, Hamot Hospital and Howard Industries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert R. Wellman.
Left to cherish June's memories are her two children: Jason Wellman (Carrie Letto) of Erie and Susanne Wolper (Martin) of Erie, and her former husband Christopher Laird of Erie; as well as her three grandchildren: Liam Dougherty, Annie and Reed Wolper.
Throughout the years, June spent time traveling and loving the outdoors, particularly enjoying canoe portage camping in the Boundary Waters Wilderness Area of northern Minnesota. She became an excellent campfire cook and canoeist. On one occasion, the portage trail passed through the area of a hornets nest and she was stung several times. She shook it off and kept on going although her lip was severely swollen. On another occasion, she became mired to her hips in thick mud to where she could not move. She kept her cool though, until help finally arrived, showing her amazing courage.
June took pride in offering comfort, a listening ear, and the shirt off her own back. She spared no wit and was wise beyond her years. A dedicated supporter to those she loved.
She will be extraordinarily missed.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Funeral services and burial will be private. A future celebration of June's life will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice of Northwestern PA, 2633 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
