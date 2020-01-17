|
|
June E. Martin Griffin, 89, of Erie, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home. She was born in Russell, Pa., on June 25, 1930, the daughter of the late George and Fay Martin.
June worked as a bookkeeper for the County YMCA in downtown Erie for many years.
She was preceded in death by her four brothers and a sister.
Survivors include two daughters, Fay (Wayne) Zimmer of Erie and April (John) Dennis of Cambridge Springs; two sons, Ray Griffin of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Everett (Doris) Griffin of Cummings, Ga.; a sister, Ruth (Don) Godmaire of North East; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Martin of Erie; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Kara), Lindsey, Eric and Elaine Griffin, Wayne (Marissa) and Evan Zimmer, Elijah, Joshua, and Ethan (Maria) Dennis; also two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Griffin and Clinton Zimmer; and her cat, Willy.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Edinboro United Methodist Church, 113 High St., Edinboro, Pa., from 2 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 3 p.m.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie St., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 17, 2020