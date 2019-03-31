Home

June Gilbert Morrissey


June Gilbert Morrissey, 91, passed away on March 24, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. June was born on October 10, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Benjamin J. and Lucile (Moore) Gilbert.

She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and subsequently worked at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and the Navy Electronics Lab in San Diego, California, where she met and married Patrick Morrissey in 1954. They had three children and made their home in several cities during their 48-year marriage, but spent many of those years in Daytona Beach, where June enjoyed lifelong friendships through bridge clubs, bowling, golf and the General Electric Wives Club.

June was preceded in death by her parents, husband Patrick, and sister Jacqueline Stroupe.

She is survived by her three children, son Mark Morrissey and his wife Susan, son Dale Morrissey, and daughter Kelli Bushman and her husband Danny, granddaughters Heather Bushman and Haley Bushman, three siblings Benjamin Gilbert, Tom Gilbert, and Susan Gilbert, nephews Steven Stroupe, Scott Stroupe and John Morrissey, and nieces Katie Janssen and Rachel Ilic.

June faced many health challenges during the last few years, but she was gifted with a fighting spirit and was determined to beat them all. Pretty, smart and funny, too—with an easy, always comforting laugh, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
