Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint George Church
5145 Peach Street
View Map
June Marie Cook Rodriguez


1935 - 2019
June Marie Cook Rodriguez Obituary
June Marie Cook Rodriguez, 84, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born February 2, 1935 in Erie, the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Hoffman Cook.

June was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, class of 1953, and retired from Zurn Industries in 1993 after working there for many years.

June loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren, and also enjoyed cooking, traveling and going to the casino.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Miller, Mary Jane Holland and William Cook.

June is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Rodriguez; two sons, Joe Rodriguez and his wife Amy Manna Rodriguez of Erie and Ted Rodriguez and his wife Marny Sandelstein Rodriguez of Shrewsbury, Mass., and four grandchildren: Sara and Nick Rodriguez of Shrewsbury, and Emily and Elizabeth Rodriguez of Erie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at Saint George Church, 5145 Peach Street, at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever, 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417.

June's family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor for the wonderful care and love they gave June during her illness.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019
