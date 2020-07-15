1/1
June S. Welton
June S. Welton, age 90, of Meadville, and formerly of Fairview, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community.

She was born in Grove City, on April 25, 1930, a daughter of the late William and Helen Plyler Smith.

After graduating from Brookville High School in 1948, she earned an associate's degree in Philadelphia studying to be a radiation technologist. She worked for various hospitals before being married to Earl Welton who passed away in 1995. June was a very active member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and was also a member of Lakeshore Country Club. She was an avid golfer and had four hole in one shots over her many years of playing and "Earl had none."

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson and sister Donna Fagley.

June is survived by three children: Sharon Peters (Doug) of Meadville, Pa., Susan Lawrence (Robert) of Fairview, Pa. and Mark Welton (Megan) of Utah. She also leaves six grandchildren: Josh Peters of New York City, Matt Peters (Lorin) of Austin, Texas, Nathan Peters (Lindsay) of Meadville, Craig Lawrence of Erie, TJ Lawrence of Pittsburgh and Emma Welton of Utah. Three great-grandchildren also survive her: Cole and Cade Peters, Belle Peters, as well as a sister Molly Smith and many nieces and nephews.

A private service for the family will be held at the Burton Quinn Scott at West Ridge Cremation and Funeral Services, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), Erie, PA 16506, on Friday, with Chuck Cammarata officiating.

Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4264 Avonia Road, Fairview, PA 16415. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
