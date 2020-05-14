|
Kalice Monae Harris, age 16, of Erie, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 9, 2003, an extremely loved daughter of Roshonda Crockett, Brent Sorenson, and her biological father, Kyle Harris.
Kalice was a sophomore at Fairview High School. She enjoyed traveling and going to amusement parks with family, writing, listening to music, chocolate (which was her absolute fav), reading and collecting comic books. She loved playing video games and was the ultimate girl gamer. She had some of the best times going to the movies with her best friends and camping with her Girl Scout Troop #36010. She had fun dressing up in cosplay and going to Comic-Con events. Kalice fell in love with superheroes at an early age, and had been a fan ever since. She had the most amazing opportunity to meet Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Kalice was a gorgeous, amazingly bright, authentic, deep, creative, sweet nature and courageous teenager with the biggest heart. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. She was the most amazing big sister. She taught her sisters a lot and always had their backs. In the time she spent with her brothers, she loved on them and they were her center focus. She loved and adored all of her siblings.
Kalice was preceded in death by her grandfather, Darrell Twillie, and Jon Sorenson, great-grandfather, Bobby Crockett and great-great grandmothers, Ludean Mitchell Crockett (Jay Hue), and Christine Williams Tolbert (Roosevelt).
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her little sisters, Braya and Averie Sorenson, her brothers, Keashon, Karter and Kamron; and her puppies, Dodger and Luna, all of Erie; her grandparents, Cassandra Crockett "Nana", Kathleen Sorenson (Chet), Angela Harris (Fate), great-grandmothers, Alice Faye, Rose Lee (WillIe), Anna Mae and great-great grandmother, Mary Alice Henderson; her aunts and uncles, Ashley (Daewaun),Tameka (Aj), Ryan, Kristopher, Kelly, Dennis (Alana), Cartier, Adaryl (Sayaka), Cassandra, Tyrell and Dominic. She is further survived by her first cousins, who she was very close to, Daewaun, Amauni, De'aira, Cherelle, Devayah, Jamaria, Alanna, Aina, Celine, Aiden, Isaiah, Noah, Zachariah, Dominic Jr., Marciano, Juan and Antonio as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved.
We will always remember her infectious laugh, her beautiful smile that could light up the sky, and her fun and goofy, yet calming personality. She left an imprint on everyone who knew and loved her. She is with us always, we love you LiLi.
