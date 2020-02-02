|
Karen A. Seelar Wien, age 77, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Erie, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born January 26, 1942 in Erie, the daughter of the late Kathryn "Toots" and Bob Seelar.
After attending Westminster College, she went on to earn a Master's of Religious Education from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. She was a Child Counselor for most of her adult career at Family's in Transition, helping children cope with divorce and step-families.
Karen was a very long-time member of The Association for Research and Enlightenment in Virginia Beach, Va., through which she pursued spiritual development and healing knowledge through the Cayce Reading. She taught Tai Chai and later in life became very involved in Paneurhythmy sacred dance. Karen had a generosity of soul that was exceptional, positively impacting the lives of countless friends. She was also a healer whom many credit bringing comfort and relief from physical suffering.
During her years in Pittsburgh and Erie respectively, she was a member of both the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh and the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily Wien Fagans, grandchildren Connor and Annabelle Fagans, and her brother Robert H. Seelar, II.
Memorials can be made to the Association for Research and Enlightenment. A celebration of her life will be held in both Pittsburgh and Erie in mid April with details to be published in both the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Erie Times-News at a later date.
