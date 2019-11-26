|
Karen Arlene Swart, formerly of Millcreek, Pa., died Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
She had worked as secretary to the chief engineer of the Ohio Turnpike, secretary of Weis Library United Methodist Church and as an associate at Wal-Mart, Erie, Pa., retiring in 1999.
She was a member of Phi Master Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi and several bridge groups, as well as teaching bridge.
Surviving are her husband J. Roger Swart, daughter Cynthia Holley and husband Richard, six grandchildren, a sister, and a brother.
She was preceded in death by a son Gregory Swart.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the Lind Funeral Home, where friends will be received for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
