Karen Bogacki, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Fairview Manor.
She was born in Erie, on July 18, 1941, a daughter of the late Francis and Verna Klemm Bowen.
Karen graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School and later became involved with the reunion committees.
She and her husband were co-owners of Raymond Bogacki State Farm Insurance on E. 12th St. for 34 years.
Karen enjoyed reading, watching band competitions and drum and bugle corps competitions. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Raymond, in 2016.
Karen is survived by her four children, Robin Dailey of Erie, Renee Heberle (Larry) of Girard, Raymond F. Bogacki of Millcreek and Benita Giles of Albion; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Michael and Shawn Weisner, Kara Dailey, John Heberle, Luke Heberle, Nathan Bogacki, Sarah and Gage Giles; and three great grandchildren, Cylvia, Jace and Vanessa.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Platea Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to AHN Cancer Institute at St. Vincent, 2315 Myrtle St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020