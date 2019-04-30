|
Dr. Karen Christensen Williams, 50, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after complications of breast cancer. She was born on July 15, 1968, in Ames, Iowa.
Karen grew up on a Midwest farm near Ogden, Iowa, where she graduated from Ogden High School and was active in her community. She received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, in Music Performance. She went on to earn her master's degree and her Ph.D. in Linguistics from the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia.
In 1997, she joined the faculty at Mercyhurst University as a Professor of Spanish and was a beloved member of the Department of World Languages and Cultures, where she taught courses on Spanish, linguistics, and culture for 23 years.
Karen shared a passion for music and the arts with her husband Jeff. She enjoyed creative cooking, loved keeping in touch with her family and friends, and had a deep love for animals and animal rights.
In addition to her loving husband, Jeffrey J. Williams, of Erie, she is survived by her parents, Roger Paul Christensen and Mary Ann Shelton Christensen of Ogden, Iowa; her mother-in-law, Joan Sargent of Mansfield, Pennsylvania; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Thomas; and her many grandparents.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of Celebration of Karen's Life on Wednesday, May 1st from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie.
Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's memory to your local animal shelter to carry on her love and care for animals, or to a .
