Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Danowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Danowski


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Danowski Obituary
Karen Danowski, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

She was born in Erie, on March 20, 1959, daughter of the late Edward and Katherine Pletz Danowski.

Karen loved Jesus and her kids so much.

Karen is survived by one son, Lucas Danowski; one surrogate son, Billy Gray; her two grandchildren, Lucas and Jordan Danowski; one sister, Diane Vogt (Randy); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward; and his wife, Penny Danowski.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 4:30 p.m., conducted by her son, Pastor Lucas Danowski. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace to Grace Erie, 4230 English Avenue, Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now