Karen Danowski, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
She was born in Erie, on March 20, 1959, daughter of the late Edward and Katherine Pletz Danowski.
Karen loved Jesus and her kids so much.
Karen is survived by one son, Lucas Danowski; one surrogate son, Billy Gray; her two grandchildren, Lucas and Jordan Danowski; one sister, Diane Vogt (Randy); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward; and his wife, Penny Danowski.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 4:30 p.m., conducted by her son, Pastor Lucas Danowski. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace to Grace Erie, 4230 English Avenue, Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019