Karen "Dolly" Kutterna Pretz, age 76, of Erie, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Erie on July 10 1942, daughter of the late Joseph and Inez Kutterna.
Dolly was a 1961 graduate of East High School. Following that, she was an assembler and inspector in various Erie shops. Dolly loved working with leather and treasured all her dogs.
Dolly is survived by one son, Steven Pretz; one sister, Yvonne "Bunny" Hemphill; many nieces and nephews; and her precious dog, Peppie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pretz; one son, Scott A. Pretz; six brothers, Frederick, Franklin, Robert, George, Merle, and Joseph Kutterna; and two sisters, Wilma "Chuckie" Watson and Maxine "Max" Kerwinski.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. John Shank. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Erie City Mission, 1023 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019