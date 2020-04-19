|
|
Karen E. Mainzer died tragically on March 29th, in Saint Charles Hospital in Bend, Ore., after suffering severe head trauma as a result of an accident at home. She was 53. Karen was born on May 14, 1966 in Erie, Pa.
She graduated from McDowell High School in Erie, Pa. and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of arts degree in economics.
Karen worked for the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C. before moving to Oregon and beginning a long career working in and with the Oregon Legislative Assembly. She began in the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives and went on to a variety of jobs as a private sector lobbyist and as a liaison for state agencies including the Oregon Department of Human Services. In her career, she represented the Oregon Restaurant Association, Oregon Lodging Association, Travel Oregon, the Association of Community Mental Health Programs and private clients as a senior lobbyist for the Public Affairs Counsel. At the time of her death she was a partner in Gallant Policy Advisors for which she represented health care and human services clients before the Oregon Legislature. She was also a Board member of the Oregon State Capitol Foundation.
Her father called her "Phi Beta" Barbie, because she was "wicked smart." She used her intelligence, empathetic nature, and felt duty bound to help those who couldn't care for themselves in both her professional and personal life. One of the proudest times in her long and successful career was leading the passage of the first state legislation providing "mental health parity," ensuring that mental health needs received just as much care and attention as physical health needs. She had the same commitment to her friends—not just suggesting solutions to their problems but often taking charge and solving them.
She was one of those rare human beings who volunteered for good causes, learned all the details and organized people in pursuit of solutions. She was always up to any task. She knew she would get back more than she gave, but never expected it. She was driven to respectfully help those who were less fortunate with humor and sensitivity. She had a tenacity for helping those with disabilities, those who were at the end of their lives, and those who needed care and a comforting friend.
Karen took in the beauty and wonders of life around her. She saw the value in every person she met. She was a tenacious, loyal friend and thought of others before herself. She had a great sense of humor and loved sports of all kinds from snow skiing to water sports. She enjoyed boating, swimming, tennis, and was a painfully huge fan of Penn State football.
Karen is survived by her husband C. Scott R. Gallant of Sisters, Ore.; her sister Kristen Gillespie, brother-in-law Jack Gillespie, and their children Haley and Liam of Columbus, Ohio; and her mother Joan Mainzer of Erie, Pa.; her sister Kathy Neumuller of Plano, Texas; and sister Carole Bower of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by longtime friend Frank Moore.
Karen also lived by the theme of the movie "Must Love Dogs." She is survived by SuePa, a golden retriever; two Bernese mountain dogs, Grady and Samantha; Perkins, a Great Pyrenees/golden retriever; and one cat, Sophie, a mouser, and, of course Chestnut, the horse.
Karen left her mark wherever she focused her attention and compassion. She left her mark on many of her friends in a manner that was life changing. She will be missed by her many friends but never forgotten.
Karen is at peace with her deceased father Francis K. Mainzer, M.D. of Erie, Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020