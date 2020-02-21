|
Karen Elizabeth Held, 68, of Cambridge Springs, passed away peacefully, at home, on February 20, 2020, with her loving children by her side.
Karen was born in Erie, Pa., on October 10, 1951, the daughter of the late Francis Mikielski and Eva Andolina Mikielski.
She graduated from Academy High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cambridge Springs. As a committed follower of Jesus Christ, her deep faith was evident in the way she sacrificially lived, providing a healthy home-life for her family. Her love for Jesus grew each day, until she went home to be with Him forever.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sons, Nathan Andrew and Jonathan David Held.
Survivors include daughter, Jennifer Lewandowski (Jeff) of South Wales, N.Y.; son, Justin Held (Kristin) of Cambridge Springs; son, Matthew Held (Glenda) of Boones Mill, Va.; son, Philip Held (Rachelle) of Erie; son, Keith Held of Meadville; son, Josh Held (Ali) of Erie; son, Daniel Held of Cambridge Springs; daughter, Elizabeth Karns (Robert) of New Castle; son, Kevin Held (Abby) of North Royalton, Ohio; twenty-three grandchildren; brother, Francis (Mike) Mikielski of Erie; and brother, Robert (Bob) Mikielski of Robesonia, Pa.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Cambridge Springs on Monday, February 24, at 10:00 a.m., with the Reverend Rod Beardsley officiating. Committal and interment will follow at Millers Station Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatres.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 21, 2020