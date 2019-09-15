Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Peio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen J. (Knauer) Peio


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen J. (Knauer) Peio Obituary
Karen J. (Knauer) Peio, 80, of Galloway, N.J., passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.

She was the loving mother of two, Michael (Angela) of New Jersey and Susan (Mark) Roth of Florida.

She was born in March 1939, in Erie, daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Knauer.

Karen graduated from Wesleyville High School in 1957 and retired at age 70 from a career as a Research Psychologist and Human Factors Engineer.

She is also survived by sister, Janet (Richard) Stevenson and niece, Jodie Nyberg.

Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery Erie, Pa., in the family plot.

Memorial contributions may be sent to CARE for the Child, , OXFAM America or Public Broadcasting.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.