Karen J. (Knauer) Peio, 80, of Galloway, N.J., passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.
She was the loving mother of two, Michael (Angela) of New Jersey and Susan (Mark) Roth of Florida.
She was born in March 1939, in Erie, daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Knauer.
Karen graduated from Wesleyville High School in 1957 and retired at age 70 from a career as a Research Psychologist and Human Factors Engineer.
She is also survived by sister, Janet (Richard) Stevenson and niece, Jodie Nyberg.
Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery Erie, Pa., in the family plot.
Memorial contributions may be sent to CARE for the Child, , OXFAM America or Public Broadcasting.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019