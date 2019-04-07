|
Karen K. Duda, 51, of Wattsburg, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at LECOM at Presque Isle. She was born in Erie, on July 22, 1967, a daughter of the late Earl H. and Norma K. Schrode Duda.
Karen was a longtime member of Lowville United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and keyboard. She was a gifted musician and songwriter, and enjoyed teaching piano lessons.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Duda and her fiancé, Daniel Cassidy, of Corry; two grandsons, Arthur and Wesley Cassidy; two brothers, Eric Duda and his wife, Pamela, and Greg Duda, all of Wattsburg; her niece, Aimee Duda; her nephew, Alan Duda; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will take place at a future date, and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, in Lowville Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.
