Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Duda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen K. Duda


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen K. Duda Obituary
Karen K. Duda, 51, of Wattsburg, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at LECOM at Presque Isle. She was born in Erie, on July 22, 1967, a daughter of the late Earl H. and Norma K. Schrode Duda.

Karen was a longtime member of Lowville United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and keyboard. She was a gifted musician and songwriter, and enjoyed teaching piano lessons.

Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Duda and her fiancé, Daniel Cassidy, of Corry; two grandsons, Arthur and Wesley Cassidy; two brothers, Eric Duda and his wife, Pamela, and Greg Duda, all of Wattsburg; her niece, Aimee Duda; her nephew, Alan Duda; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will take place at a future date, and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, in Lowville Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now