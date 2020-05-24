|
|
Karen Lee Reymore, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on January 14, 1943, to the late Betty Jane (Smith) Reymore and Fred H. Reymore.
She graduated Strong Vincent High School and attended Edinboro University. Karen was a lifelong caregiver of others. Karen enjoyed arts and crafts, quilting, gardening, baking, her fur-babies, and spending time with her dear friends: Karen, Marie, Marilyn, Noreen and Ken.
She is survived by her sister Christine Braine and her husban Tom, her brother Larry Reymore and his wife Daria and her four children: Lorraine Grace Hendrickson and her husband Glenn. Dr. John Christopher Krihwan and his lovely wife Maureen. Captain Tiffany Joy Krihwan and Shannalee Elizabeth Krihwan. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ashley Hendrickson, Rachel-Anne Hiwiller, Tyler Krihwan, Adain Collier, Owen Collier, Dylan Collier, Caleb Hendrickson, Carson Krihwan and Zoe Hendrickson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Karen's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Erie Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to W. James Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020