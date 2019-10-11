|
1952-2019
Karen Louise Beichner passed away October 7th, at her residence in Florida.
While living in the Erie area over 50 years, she attended Gertrude Barber Center and was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. Prior to moving to Florida, Karen lived with her "Mum" in Exton, Pa. for ten years, where she attended Brian's House. She was an active member of ARC of Chester County, and attended many local activities. Karen loved her siblings and was always eager to plan the next visit or chat by phone. She also enjoyed shopping, eating "out," attending Elvis (her idol) Tributes, and collecting Elvis memorabilia.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Beichner in 2008 and her cat, Phoebe Beichner.
Karen is survived by her "Mum," Helen Beichner of Florida, with whom she was living, sisters, MaryAnn (Steven) Serkin of Florida, Connie (Michael) Shaw of Virginia, and Kathleen (Robert) Ries of Florida, brother, Ron Beichner of Virginia, Aunt Jeannine Hart of Florida, and several nieces, nephews, and "greats" living in Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Louisiana, and California.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Gertrude Barber Center, 2084 W. 16th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019