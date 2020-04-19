|
|
Karen Louise Kwiatkowski, age 81, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Fairview Manor.
She was born on November 26, 1938, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of the late Walter and Thelma Follick Barton.
She attended Olean High School and enjoyed playing softball.
Karen was employed at Girard School District as a teacher's aide for 26 years until her retirement in 2004.
She was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene E. Kwiatkowski; and sister, Emily Chandler.
Karen is survived by three sons, Anthony, Matthew and Paul, all of Girard; and two granddaughters, Victoria and Sophia also of New York City, N.Y. She is further survived by three brothers, Walter Barton of Zephyrhills, Fla., Gary Barton of Goldsboro, N.C., and Tim Barton of Leland, N.C.; a sister, Ann Henderson of New York; and daughter-in-law, Goretti of New York City; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, a public memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date this year with urn burial at St. John Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020