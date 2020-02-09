|
Karen Luma, age 73, of Canadohta Lake, Pa., passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born in Bethel Park, Pa. on April 30, 1946, daughter of the late Henry and Sarah Lassige.
Karen was a 1967 graduate of the Catherine McAuley Nursing School of Mercy, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She worked in numerous nursing facilities throughout her career, before she retired from EHC&A in 2007.
Karen's hobbies included cooking, crafting, reading Amish books and especially spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going to lunch with her church friends. Karen was a member and Elder of the Union City Presbyterian Church. She really appreciated her church family.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Luma Sr. in 1970; and her brother, Terry Lassige.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth Luma Jr. (Brenda), and Erin Conn (Brad); grandchildren, Brady, Brock, Kenny, and also Kayla, Haylee, Logan, Trish, Brett and Isiah; her brother, Henry Lassige (Mary Ann); sister-in-law, Donna Lassige, and several nieces and nephews. Karen also adored her little buddy, Wesley, who held a very special place in her heart. She also leaves behind her beloved kitty cat Katie, who added a lot of joy to her life.
A private service will be held for the family at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Union City Presbyterian Church, 37 West High Street, Union City, PA 16438, referencing Karen Luma Memorial Fund.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020